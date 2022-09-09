Create New Account
Zero Carbon | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
It started with the zero carbon policies to help cool the planet down... But eventually human beings were completely regulated for their carbon usage through their smart phones and meters installed in their homes...

Written, Camera, Editor and Music

🎥 Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

⭐️✨ Jarah - Jessica Felicty Collins

Mirrored - Zachary Denman

short filmzero carbondystopian sci-fi

