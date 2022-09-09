Zero Carbon | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

It started with the zero carbon policies to help cool the planet down... But eventually human beings were completely regulated for their carbon usage through their smart phones and meters installed in their homes...
🎬 Support the films on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
👉 Show your support for the films:
https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Written, Camera, Editor and Music
🎥 Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
⭐️✨ Jarah - Jessica Felicty Collins
🎵 Buy Music ➡️ https://zacharydenman.co.uk/music/
⏩ Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Mirrored - Zachary Denman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.