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April 9th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
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153 views • April 15, 2022
April 9th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOxhvNsfSRo&;t
【Shanghai Outbreak.4K】疫情期间 徐汇区的街道记录 天平路 Street records of Xuhui District during the outbreak
The epidemic continues to develop in Shanghai, affecting this Chinese city, which is changing as an international metropolis. From March 28, Shanghai has gradually undergone a zoned closed management approach until the current closure of the whole city, which is suffering a great deal of damage, this damage, not only to the city, but also to the citizens here. The closed management of the clearing has made the people lose their freedom and hit the business hard. Through images, we record Shanghai in this special time.
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOxhvNsfSRo&;t
【Shanghai Outbreak.4K】疫情期间 徐汇区的街道记录 天平路 Street records of Xuhui District during the outbreak
The epidemic continues to develop in Shanghai, affecting this Chinese city, which is changing as an international metropolis. From March 28, Shanghai has gradually undergone a zoned closed management approach until the current closure of the whole city, which is suffering a great deal of damage, this damage, not only to the city, but also to the citizens here. The closed management of the clearing has made the people lose their freedom and hit the business hard. Through images, we record Shanghai in this special time.
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