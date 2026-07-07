BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why You Must Do Nothing—And Why That Is Everything
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
147 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • Today


You have been told to "trust the plan" and "enjoy the show." But in the face of chaos, many patriots feel an urgent need to act. To protest. To fight. To force change from the ground up.


Here is the military truth: any attempt to bring about structural change through civilian activism is mathematically and operationally doomed to fail within the legacy system.


The global mass protests of recent years proved the deep state is immune to civilian pressure. They specialize in infiltrating honest movements with agent provocateurs, framing them as radical, and leveraging narratives of internal security to justify draconian control measures. If patriots had attempted to overthrow the system from below, they would have walked straight into a kinetic trap—handing the legacy elite the perfect pretext to crush the alliance's operation in its infancy.


The entire operation is a highly legal, constitutionally grounded military operation executed on the highest strategic tier. The monopoly on the legal use of force must remain strictly with the armed forces. The emergence of civilian militias would instantly obliterate the international and constitutional legitimacy of the continuity of government.


So what is your mission? You are not a shock trooper. You are a cognitive radio operator and a future societal shock absorber.


By millions of people worldwide decoding and archiving the comms of Trump Q-plus and the military law frameworks of Derek Johnson, an indestructible, decentralized hard drive of truth is created. The alliance requires a network completely immune to censorship.


When the systemic reset hits, the unprepared population will be gripped by panic. At that very junction, your apparent passivity transforms into the most important active leadership role in world history. You are the ones who will not panic. You are the ones who can explain that this is not the end of the world—but a change of architects.


You are the bridge builders of the new time. Hold the line in spirit. That is your calling.


Where we go one, we go all.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://jmcbroadcasting.com/



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/



ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
trustplancognitiveradiocivilianactivismdoomeddeepstateimmunepressureagentprovocateurstrapmilitaryoperationlegalconstitutionalmonopolyforcearmednocivilianmilitiascognitiveradiooperatordecentralizedtruthharddrivesocietalshockabsorberpanicbridgebuilderschangeofarchitectsholdthelinespiritdecodearchivecommsnewtimeleadershiprole
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BrahMos deal with Indonesia reveals BRICS military axis quietly reshaping global power

BrahMos deal with Indonesia reveals BRICS military axis quietly reshaping global power

Lance D Johnson
Minnesota Gov. Walz&#8217;s pardon of convicted child predator ahead of deportation draws outrage

Minnesota Gov. Walz’s pardon of convicted child predator ahead of deportation draws outrage

Ramon Tomey
Why Trump Accounts Are Just Another Scam

Why Trump Accounts Are Just Another Scam

Mike Adams
Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Tanker Traffic

Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Tanker Traffic

Garrison Vance
Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Garrison Vance
Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy