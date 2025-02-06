USAID, Free Burma Rangers: The Foreigners Backing Insurgency in Myanmar | The New Atlas

USAID, Free Burma Rangers: The Foreigners Backing Insurgency in Myanmar.

Not only is the US supporting anti-government protesters in the streets of Myanmar as well as the core political and media organizations behind them - for decades the US and British have also been supporting armed ethnic groups along Myanmar’s borders creating over a half-century of armed strife.

Now as the US attempts to stitch these groups together for a Syria or Libya-style regime change proxy war - it is time to take a closer look at these armed groups and one organizations - the “Free Burma Rangers” - which represents a literal American training armed militants inside Myanmar’s territory.

I cover US counterinsurgency manuals and how US funding through USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the work of “Free Burma Rangers” constitutes verbatim US insurgency-counterinsurgency strategy.

These daily videos (Monday to Friday) are published first for Platinum Sponsors and above first, then made public later on in the week. Thank you for your support and making this work possible!

References:





Small Wars Journal - INSURGENT RELIEF AND ASSISTANCE TEAMS: THE FREE BURMA RANGERS ORGANIZE-TRAIN-EQUIP-SUSTAIN MODEL:

https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/insurgent-relief-and-assistance-teams-free-burma-rangers-organize-train-equip-sustain

Irrawaddy - Free Burma Rangers Will Not Be Allowed to Operate in Myanmar, Military Says:

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/free-burma-rangers-will-not-allowed-operate-myanmar-military-says.html

Deidox Films - Free Burma Rangers | Official Trailer:

• Free Burma Rangers Movie | Official Theatrical Trailer...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upcThpZo17E





How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PayPal: https://paypal.me/bbATL

PayPal email is [email protected]

Mirrored - The New Atlas









To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/