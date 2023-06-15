Russian Kamikazi Lancet Drones Appear to Destroy NATO Equip in UKR

Russian Kamikazi Lancet drones appear to be easily destroying all of the NATO equipment that we are sending to Ukraine.
This is what happened to billions of $$ in equipment sent. It’s nice to see our billions of dollars worth of equipment are being used as target practice by cheap Russian drones.
It’s never been about Ukraine winning It’s about DC making as much money off this war as possible Most of us have known that since day 1.
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1669305741637763073?s=20
