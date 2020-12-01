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The Christmas Star PART 2: The Star and Astronomy - Barry Setterfield
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28 views • December 01, 2020
The Christmas Star Part 2 is a culmination of Biblical, historical and astronomical evidence for what happened in the skies around Messiah’s birth. Was the Star a nova or supernova, a comet or something else? The behavior of the Star itself gives a reason why the 25th December is so special.
Timeline of Events Section 1: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1kdXwAAsZhwPfqH4TiT39pTPmgy25KFHL
Timeline of Events Section 2: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1hFqpnokF6wp9yvu3vdVXRhtvNDfX_7L6
Timeline of Events Section 1: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1kdXwAAsZhwPfqH4TiT39pTPmgy25KFHL
Timeline of Events Section 2: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1hFqpnokF6wp9yvu3vdVXRhtvNDfX_7L6
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