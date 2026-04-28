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04-27-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 89 NT Witness 001
mylivingbranch
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Being Set Apart and having Faith according to Torah remained unchanged during the time of the Messiah and the various witnesses in the Brit HaDashah (New Testament). Teaching and Living a Set Apart Live was still the way of life for the RIGHTEOUS.

Leviticus 10:8And 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 spoke to Aharon, saying, 9“Do not drink wine or strong drink, you, nor your sons with you, when you go into the Tent of Appointment, lest you die – a law forever throughout your generations, 10so as to make a distinction between the set-apart and the profane, and between the unclean and the clean, 11and to teach the children of Yisra’ěl all the laws which 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 has spoken to them by the hand of Mosheh.”

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