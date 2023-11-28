Pt. 2 Peace protocol & Enki-Enlil's relevance to your life today

I use the Sumerian story as it seems simpler to understand, rather than the confusing Christian one---due to its many translations.
The Sumerian tales speak of the brothers: Enki vs. Enlil. The elder brother, therefore, the senior say in what goes on, is Enki = Controller/dictator of the Universe. Enlil had dominion of the Earth & therefore mankind, both merely part of said. This is taken as "Enlil was on our side!" Due to relativity, one could say: He who has control of the Earth & therefore The Sun: Is the Center point of the physical limited 3 1/2 dimensional Universe. We Earthings are quarantined here on "the Prison Planet" due to our parasitical, as a whole, treatment/'in care of' our physical surroundings!
How we identify our individual selves is what is of the greater importance, as to whom is more parasitical relative to others. ThePowersThatBe & their ABA-commerce Judges attempt to fool the greater number into complying with their ONLY ONE IDENTITY classification: that of Citizen=whore-shipper of War [as in the war/maritime/Admiralty/commerce flag]. This way THEY control the Forum & maintain their love of a parasitical Prison Planet where THEY are top parasites or Satan whore-shippers/worshippers!
As I have said in my other videos, "Enki-the Bad one" is seeing or taking the path of 'The Tree of Good & Evil.' Whereas 'The Tree of Life' depicts neither good one vs. bad. They each have their part to play---in the relativity of Things. FEW WILL dare CONSIDER THIS!
This dual nature/class-ification is repeated over & over in our lives. On our Pass-Ports: National vs. Citizen. On our Identity Cards & legal 2-dimensional papers: sovereign National vs. Citizen-Resident-"voluntary"/fooled slave=payee/responsible of The [war] Debt---Budget/parasitical bankruptcy. Within our re-seated Assembly: National vs. State Citizen.
When we vote, are we giving sanction to A ONE WAY Rule? (My example of Teri saying: "When someone comes into the room, & asks "Who's in charge?" The answer is: "We are!" Is that "we" as individuals working together or ONE collective-incorporated [with a small 'c.'] Body?) When do we stop wearing the hat of 'an individual' & become a dual-hatter/hat-wearer OR a single hat: That of a ONE Dir-ective? Be careful if you do finger someone as "a bad one!"---As it might come back @ you! We all have our part to play in relativity to the Sun worshipping [That being: Our attempt to control or be self-responsible.]. Think about that out-come or over-running/over-ruling within A Greater Cycle. Is his-story repeating itself/your self? Have we become THAT which we were attempting to Separate our-selves from?
"Come out of HER My people, be NOT partakers of HER sins."
Coming soon Part 3: A correction & expansion & how it relates to All of this!: Pt. 3 Correction re. cyclic-vibrating Tuning Forks 48 min.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.