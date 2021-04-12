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God is the Judge
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10 views • April 12, 2021
God Almighty is judge, and will judge nations who do not repent from their wicked ways. However through Jesus Christ there is grace, if citizens and leaders of nations repent, as Nineveh did.
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
Background Music by Derek & Brandon Feichter - Epic Dwarf Music – Cinderforge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUNh8d931VQ
Check them out:
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Derek+Fiechter+%26+Brandon+Fiechter&;i=digital-music&search-type=ss&ref=ntt_srch_drd_B00NFDXAME
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brandon-fiechter/587844404
Featured image from :
http://whyprophecynow.org/2020/10/30/evil-angels/
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
Background Music by Derek & Brandon Feichter - Epic Dwarf Music – Cinderforge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUNh8d931VQ
Check them out:
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Derek+Fiechter+%26+Brandon+Fiechter&;i=digital-music&search-type=ss&ref=ntt_srch_drd_B00NFDXAME
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brandon-fiechter/587844404
Featured image from :
http://whyprophecynow.org/2020/10/30/evil-angels/
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