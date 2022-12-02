Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BALENCIAGA Child Sex Trafficking EXPOSE! Died Suddenly directors Speak Out! YE & Alex Jones
49 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 10 hours ago |
Donate

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


December 1, 2022


DeAnna Lorraine is first joined by Died Suddenly directors Nick Stumphouzer and Matt Skow, who will deep dive into how their journey of putting together the film went, visiting the morgues and dead bodies, and other powerful behind-the-scenes pieces of this MEGA-VIRAL successful film that's shocking the world! Get to know the directors on a deeper level.


Then DeAnna is joined by "The Gay who Strayed" and Founder of Gays Against Groomers, Jaimee Michell, who will break down the SATANIC BALENCIAGA Pedophilia scandal piece by piece and expose the hidden symbols, messages, and probably child sex trafficking front it secretly is harboring! Must-watch and share interviews! Plus, YE, Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes shocking live stream today?! Reaction


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots


Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit Christian-Owned https://HeavensHarvest.com and use Promocode: SHOTSFIRED for 5% Off!


Mirorred from https://rumble.com/v1ybpyk-balenciaga-child-sex-trafficking-expose-died-suddenly-directors-speak-out-y.html


Keywords
current eventsalex joneskanye westfilmchild traffickingsex traffickingyebehind the scenesdeanna lorrainemorguesdirectorsshots fireddied suddenlyjaimee michellmatta skowbalenciaganick stumphouzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket