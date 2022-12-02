BALENCIAGA Child Sex Trafficking EXPOSE! Died Suddenly directors Speak Out! YE & Alex Jones

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine
December 1, 2022
DeAnna Lorraine is first joined by Died Suddenly directors Nick Stumphouzer and Matt Skow, who will deep dive into how their journey of putting together the film went, visiting the morgues and dead bodies, and other powerful behind-the-scenes pieces of this MEGA-VIRAL successful film that's shocking the world! Get to know the directors on a deeper level.
Then DeAnna is joined by "The Gay who Strayed" and Founder of Gays Against Groomers, Jaimee Michell, who will break down the SATANIC BALENCIAGA Pedophilia scandal piece by piece and expose the hidden symbols, messages, and probably child sex trafficking front it secretly is harboring! Must-watch and share interviews! Plus, YE, Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes shocking live stream today?! Reaction
