Money Problems: Navigating Trials with Faith

The speaker provides a heartfelt message to the audience, encouraging them through times of trials and suffering, using their faith as a guide. He maintains that God works for the good of believers and encourages them to put their trust in God. Drawing on biblical verses, he explores the idea that God tests faith to prove its trustworthiness. He illustrates various forms of trials, including physical ailments, emotional distress, mental struggles, or financial difficulties. Using the experiences of figures from the Bible, like Paul, he expounds on the idea that trials and sufferings are allowed by God for a purpose - to keep believers humble and reliant on Him. The speaker concludes by praying for patience and understanding among his listeners during their trials, underscoring the notion that 'faith that cannot be tested, cannot be trusted'.
00:00 Introduction and Encouragement
00:56 Understanding the Testing of Faith
01:58 The Diversity of Trials and Sufferings
05:01 Glorifying God in Trials
05:50 The Grace of God in Suffering
06:41 Paul's Thorn and the Power of Humility
08:26 The Purpose of Testing and Trusting God
08:50 Closing Prayer and Encouragement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.