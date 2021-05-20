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Darkness Born: Fate/Stay Night Heaven's Feel
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1 view • May 20, 2021
#FateStayNight #FateStayNightHeavens_Feel #anime
Buy the Print Here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/705519986/darkness-born-fatestay-night-heavens?ref=shop_home_feat_2
Painted in Krita.
This was a project I started in March of 2019, but was postponed due to other artwork I wanted to complete. I created this in honor of watching Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel 2: Lost Butterfly in theaters.
Who knows I might make another another fanart piece based on the third movie in 2020. :) Now here's the main question: Would you buy a print of this?
I'm open to constructive criticism. :)
Copyright Info:
Be aware this video is for promotion purpose only without any illegal profit. All music's ownership belongs to the original creators.
Please support the original creator.
Song: I beg you
Artist: Aimer
Album: I beg you / 花びらたちのマーチ / Sailing
Licensed to YouTube by
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (on behalf of (P)2019 SME Records), and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song:花の唄
Artist: Aimer
Album: ONE / 花の唄 / 六等星の夜 Magic Blue ver.
Licensed to YouTube by
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (on behalf of (P)2017 SME Records); LatinAutor, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - SonyATV, UBEM, and 10 Music Rights Societies
Song: broKen NIGHT
Artist: Aimer(エメ)
Album:DAWN
Licensed to YouTube by
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (on behalf of (P)2014 Defstar Records); EMI Music Publishing, UMPG Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutor, Sony ATV Publishing, UBEM, UMPI, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 11 Music Rights Societies
You can follow me to see my art here:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Buy the Print Here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/705519986/darkness-born-fatestay-night-heavens?ref=shop_home_feat_2
Painted in Krita.
This was a project I started in March of 2019, but was postponed due to other artwork I wanted to complete. I created this in honor of watching Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel 2: Lost Butterfly in theaters.
Who knows I might make another another fanart piece based on the third movie in 2020. :) Now here's the main question: Would you buy a print of this?
I'm open to constructive criticism. :)
Copyright Info:
Be aware this video is for promotion purpose only without any illegal profit. All music's ownership belongs to the original creators.
Please support the original creator.
Song: I beg you
Artist: Aimer
Album: I beg you / 花びらたちのマーチ / Sailing
Licensed to YouTube by
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (on behalf of (P)2019 SME Records), and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song:花の唄
Artist: Aimer
Album: ONE / 花の唄 / 六等星の夜 Magic Blue ver.
Licensed to YouTube by
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (on behalf of (P)2017 SME Records); LatinAutor, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor - SonyATV, UBEM, and 10 Music Rights Societies
Song: broKen NIGHT
Artist: Aimer(エメ)
Album:DAWN
Licensed to YouTube by
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (on behalf of (P)2014 Defstar Records); EMI Music Publishing, UMPG Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutor, Sony ATV Publishing, UBEM, UMPI, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 11 Music Rights Societies
You can follow me to see my art here:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
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