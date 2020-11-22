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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapter 12
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68 views • November 22, 2020
The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapter 12
Chapters 12 – 14 serve as an outline of events – Chapters 12 & 13 bring us the actors of both good and evil in the last days and Chapter 14 the consummation – the Lamb on Mount Zion returned to bless the remnant of Israel and through them the world, and the final judgments relating to the preparation for the actual setting up of the kingdom.
Contributors/Resources for this study – Chuck Missler, H.A Ironside, John MacArthur, David Jeremiah, Clarence Larkin
Chapters 12 – 14 serve as an outline of events – Chapters 12 & 13 bring us the actors of both good and evil in the last days and Chapter 14 the consummation – the Lamb on Mount Zion returned to bless the remnant of Israel and through them the world, and the final judgments relating to the preparation for the actual setting up of the kingdom.
Contributors/Resources for this study – Chuck Missler, H.A Ironside, John MacArthur, David Jeremiah, Clarence Larkin
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