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Radiation from smart phones powers up the nano technology inside your body allowing others to remote control you like a mechanical robot.
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445 views • May 04, 2022
Radiation from both your smart phone and your other digital media devices powers up the nano technology inside your body which then allows unknown criminals to wirelessly remote control you as if you are a mechanical robot. Your smart phone is a weapon being used against you. Keep it in a faraday case and only use in emergencies.
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