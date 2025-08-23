BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Big Pharma’s Empire of Lies Is COLLAPSING as People Turn to Natural Medicine
1 day ago

Big Pharma built its empire on lies, control, and fear. But after COVID, trust in the medical system isn’t just fading—it’s collapsing. From rigged studies to toxic treatments, Americans are waking up and walking away. In this episode, we expose the cracks in the system, the doctors breaking ranks, and the rise of natural healing that threatens Big Pharma’s monopoly.


Purchase B17 products and use promo code SETH to save at https://rncstore.com/


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


Get 35% off Liver Health Formula and Lymph System Support! Visit https://purehealthresearch.com and use coupon code SETH at checkout.


💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com


Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

