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Mark Sircus: COVID Medical Terrorism, Global Cooling, & The Great Reset
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903 views • February 16, 2021
Dr. Mark Sircus discusses how the health responses to COVID-19 by authorities such as the CDC, WHO, Big Pharma, and national governments have amounted to medical terrorism. He discusses simple and affordable treatments and talks about the dangers of the COVID "vaccine". He reveals his fears of the nightmare scenario the whole human race is going into as the lies surrounding the pandemic have accelerated the collapse of the economy and we are pushed into "The Great Reset" or "Fourth Reich"...a dystopia he has been predicting for 20 years. He also begs the question if it is cold enough yet to destroy the global warming narrative as multiple temperature records are now being broken all across the planet. We also cover censorship and what are some things people can do in light of the challenges we face.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Catastrophic Climate News https://coldclimatechange.com/catastrophic-climate-news
Counting and Caring for the Dead https://drsircus.com/general/counting-and-caring-for-the-dead
Climate Treason https://drsircus.com/general/climate-treason
Dismantle the Western Nuclear Familyi? https://drsircus.com/general/dismantle-the-western-nuclear-family
Coldest In Recorded History in Spain, China, Canada https://drsircus.com/general/coldest-in-recorded-history-in-spain-china-canada
Dark Days Ahead https://drsircus.com/general/dark-days-ahead
What Are We Going To Say To The Children? https://drsircus.com/general/what-are-we-going-to-say-to-the-children
Websites
Website https://drsircus.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/drsircus
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/IMVAPublications
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/drsircus
About Dr. Mark Sircus
Dr. Mark Sircus, Ac., OMD, DM (P) (acupuncturist, doctor of oriental and pastoral medicine) is a prolific writer and author of some astounding medical and health-related books. Dr. Sircus’s methods are based on medical science and long years of clinical experience, not only his own but experiences of doctors from around the world who have been practicing brilliant medicine.
His books are heavily referenced, but the layperson finds little difficulty in understanding his presentation of medical topics. For many years Dr. Sircus has been researching into the human condition and into the causes of disease; he has distilled many of the divergent medical systems into a new form of medicine that he has coined Natural Allopathic Medicine.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Catastrophic Climate News https://coldclimatechange.com/catastrophic-climate-news
Counting and Caring for the Dead https://drsircus.com/general/counting-and-caring-for-the-dead
Climate Treason https://drsircus.com/general/climate-treason
Dismantle the Western Nuclear Familyi? https://drsircus.com/general/dismantle-the-western-nuclear-family
Coldest In Recorded History in Spain, China, Canada https://drsircus.com/general/coldest-in-recorded-history-in-spain-china-canada
Dark Days Ahead https://drsircus.com/general/dark-days-ahead
What Are We Going To Say To The Children? https://drsircus.com/general/what-are-we-going-to-say-to-the-children
Websites
Website https://drsircus.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/drsircus
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/IMVAPublications
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/drsircus
About Dr. Mark Sircus
Dr. Mark Sircus, Ac., OMD, DM (P) (acupuncturist, doctor of oriental and pastoral medicine) is a prolific writer and author of some astounding medical and health-related books. Dr. Sircus’s methods are based on medical science and long years of clinical experience, not only his own but experiences of doctors from around the world who have been practicing brilliant medicine.
His books are heavily referenced, but the layperson finds little difficulty in understanding his presentation of medical topics. For many years Dr. Sircus has been researching into the human condition and into the causes of disease; he has distilled many of the divergent medical systems into a new form of medicine that he has coined Natural Allopathic Medicine.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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