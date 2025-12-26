ERNEST BIGOT: Why America is VASTLY SUPERIOR to Australia (Down Under)

Australia, with another shrimp on the Barbie, clean air, friendly people, a great accent, and Foster's beer, you figured that it would have a fighting chance and its battle against America. Not so, everything from crocodiles, to snakes, spiders, to jellyfish are trying to kill you in this outback country.

Here Ernest Bigot takes on Aus!





#ErnestBigot #Australia #AmericanSuperiority





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️







