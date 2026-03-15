Days of Elijah Part X: One Fold, One Shepherd – The Good Shepherd and the Two Houses of Israel

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Episode X explores John 10 and Hosea 1, revealing Messiah as the Good Shepherd who gathers Ephraim and Judah into one fold, fulfilling the prophetic restoration of the Two Houses of Israel. Discover the prophetic mystery of the Two Houses and the role of Messiah in gathering and uniting the twelve tribes of Israel.