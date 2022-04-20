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Covid 19: Driven by fear
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41 views • April 20, 2022
In her extremely remarkable lecture, Dr. Nicoletta von Laue, specialist in psy-chiatry and psychotherapy FMH enlightens the effects of fear on the soul of man. She gives facts and figures and shows how fears are stirred up and are being used to achieve goals. Nevertheless, this opens up a huge opportunity.
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