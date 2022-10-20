I Really Feel Sorry For The Muslims: A Wild Ass Of A Man Whose Hand Is Always Against His Brother...

The Muslims, since the 12th Century, have lived up to God's Description of them in Genesis 16: "They Are A Wild Ass Of A Man Whose Hand Is Always Against Their Brother". The religion is so violently coercive that women embrace it because of the cruelty of the Imams and The Men are Deathly Opposed to challenging it because of the destruction that will be brought down on their heads if they admit the truth about their barbaric Religion. It's a "Religion Of Peace" because you die and remain in "Peace" since you never know you ever existed. The "Peace" is the seminar they wield...

