Matt Reeves Completes The Batman 2 Script | James Gunn Praises DC Universe Plans
Description
Matt Reeves has wrapped up the script for The Batman 2, setting the stage for another dark and thrilling Gotham adventure. James Gunn, deeply involved in the DC Universe, calls the script ‘great’ and shares updates on his own project, The Brave and the Bold. Watch for insights into what’s next for Batman and the future of DC films. Subscribe for all the latest news and exclusive DC content!
Hashtags
#MattReeves #TheBatman2 #JamesGunn #DCUniverse #Batman #TheBraveAndTheBold #DCMovies #SuperheroMovies #ComicBookMovies #Batman2025