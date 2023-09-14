Der Gotthard-Tunnel: Krieg gegen Gott?

Nachdem im Juni 2016 bei einem widerlichen sa-anischen "Eröffnungsritual" der Böse im Gotthard (damals im Bahntunnel) inthronisiert wurde, häufen sich in beiden Gotthard-Tunneln die Stör- und Zwischenfälle. So auch aktuell (September 2023). Könnte es sein, dass hier Gott Seine Hand im Spiel hat, und uns so etwas zeigen will?
Lizenzfreie Musik (danke!):
"Cornered thrill" - massivetracks.net
"Peer Gynt - In the Hall of the Mountain King" von Edvard Grieg (in einer Aufführung der 1960er-Jahre, royalty free)
