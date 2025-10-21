Pride and Sin.

Proverbs 8/13 “Pride and arrogance and the way of evil and perverted speech I hate.”

Psalms 10/4 ‘“In the pride of his countenance the wicked does not seek him; all his thoughts are, “There is no God.”’

Isaiah 13/11 “I will put an end to the pride of the arrogant, and lay low the haughtiness of the ruthless.”

Psalms 73/6 “Therefore pride is their necklace; violence covers them as a garment.”

James 4/6 “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”

Proverbs 15/25 “The LORD tears down the house of the proud, but maintains the widow’s boundaries.”

Isaiah 2/12 “For the LORD of hosts has a day against all that is proud and lofty.”

Proverbs 29/23 “A man’s pride will bring him low, but he who is lowly in spirit will obtain honor.”

Mark 7/21 to 23 “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, fornication, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, licentiousness, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a man.”

These verses make a church with a pride flag seem quite hypocritical don’t they. If these churches were teaching the apostle Paul’s gospel that the resurrected and ascended Lord Jesus Christ revealed to the apostle Paul and is described in the Holy Bible beginning in the book of Acts, but mainly from the book of Romans to Philemon, it seems to me that the Holy Spirit would clarify people to this truth. Acts 16/14 states “One who heard us was a woman named Lydia, from the city of Thyatira, a seller of purple goods, who was a worshiper of God. The Lord opened her heart to give heed to what was said by Paul.” Have a great day.