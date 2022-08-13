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Did you know that there are 12 presumptions against you when you enter any court in the united States? These are devastating to you unless you challenged them. Ron Gibson, a lawyer for more than 50 years, joins me to explain these presumptions and why you must argue against them. He'll also explain the difference between having a lawyer and having an attorney.**Please excuse the "ticking" sound when Ron is speaking. It appears it has something to do with his speakers. The information is vital for you to learn and know.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/12-presumptions-against-you-in-us-courts-that-must-be-challenged-video/
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