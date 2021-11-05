Devolution by Patel Patriot

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Patet Patriot explains Devolution. "This was my first ever public speaking gig! I enjoyed being able to spread the Devolution story at the Patriot Double Down event. Don't forget you can find my series on my website."
Currently there are 13 chapters of Devolution Articles at
https://www.devolution.link/
RUMBLE channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1102531