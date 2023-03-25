CAUSE UNKNOWN The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 - Ed Dowd - FREE COPY!

GET BOOK HERE --> https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BB8JTNJZ

2020 saw a spike in deaths in America, smaller than you might imagine during a pandemic, some of which could be attributed to COVID and to initial treatment strategies that were not effective. But then, in 2021, the stats people expected went off the rails. The CEO of the OneAmerica insurance company publicly disclosed that during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, death in people of working age (18–64) was 40 percent higher than it was before the pandemic. Significantly, the majority of the deaths were not attributed to COVID.



A 40 percent increase in deaths is literally earth-shaking. Even a 10 percent increase in excess deaths would have been a 1-in-200-year event. But this was 40 percent.



And therein lies a story—a story that starts with obvious questions:



What has caused this historic spike in deaths among younger people?

What has caused the shift from old people, who are expected to die, to younger people, who are expected to keep living?

I've recommended this book before, but until March 29th you can get a Kindle copy at NO CHARGE. Don't miss this opportunity.

