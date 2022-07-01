DO NOT TAKE IT!

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How to Avoid the Mark of the Beast' gives 5 unique prepping tips on how to survive the last days without the mark of the beast. The RFID implant is already here and will soon be required for all buying and selling. But there are ways around it. The book of Revelation together with the Four Gospels, outline the signs of the times, including the mark of the beast (666), but they also provide the solution.