The Left Turns On Latinos

The Dems Eat Their Own
* Latinos have become disposable to Dems.
* As they turn toward GOP, the left smears them.
* The left has driven them away.
* News flash: inflation is disproportionately hurting them.
* They’re fleeing leftist failures — or [malevolent] successes?
* Dems: Latinos are now racist.
* Shock to left: Muslims don’t like perverse lesson plans either.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 13 October 2022
