The Left Turns On Latinos

The Dems Eat Their Own

* Latinos have become disposable to Dems.

* As they turn toward GOP, the left smears them.

* The left has driven them away.

* News flash: inflation is disproportionately hurting them.

* They’re fleeing leftist failures — or [malevolent] successes?

* Dems: Latinos are now racist.

* Shock to left: Muslims don’t like perverse lesson plans either.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 13 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313732754112

