Things Are Different Now

Life and society is changing drastically today as behaviors and atrocities that were once practiced and committed in the darkest places under the utmost secrecy and now being brought into the mainstream by some, trying to normalize the behavior of pedophilia and Satanic Ritual Abuse and human sacrifices...children are the victims and may never recover ...we must realize what is going on and get involved to stop it and stop all who practice it ...

These are older lyrics I wrote and just applied AI vocals and music to ...