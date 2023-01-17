Banking for the Cannabis Industry w/ Safe Harbor Financial
6 views
Safe Harbor Financial has been providing industry-leading cannabis banking services since 2015.
The cannabis industry is still relatively new, and it is impacted by constantly evolving state and federal regulations, many of which govern the administration of financial services.
It’s crucial that you work with a service provider who possesses the specialized industry expertise necessary to ensure you remain compliant with these changing financial regulations.
Partnering with Safe Harbor Financial allows you to bank with confidence.
SHF has been pioneering innovative solutions for cannabis industry businesses for longer than any other service provider.
You’ll have peace of mind that your banking matters are being handled correctly, allowing you to focus more of your energy on growing your business.
The #TalkingHedge interviews Sundie Seefried, CEO/President at Safe Harbor Financial...
https://youtu.be/_uXRVeRCVl4
Keywords
cannabisbankingmarijuana
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos