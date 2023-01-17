Banking for the Cannabis Industry w/ Safe Harbor Financial

Safe Harbor Financial has been providing industry-leading cannabis banking services since 2015.







The cannabis industry is still relatively new, and it is impacted by constantly evolving state and federal regulations, many of which govern the administration of financial services.





It’s crucial that you work with a service provider who possesses the specialized industry expertise necessary to ensure you remain compliant with these changing financial regulations.





Partnering with Safe Harbor Financial allows you to bank with confidence.





SHF has been pioneering innovative solutions for cannabis industry businesses for longer than any other service provider.





You’ll have peace of mind that your banking matters are being handled correctly, allowing you to focus more of your energy on growing your business.





The #TalkingHedge interviews Sundie Seefried, CEO/President at Safe Harbor Financial...

