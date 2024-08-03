© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word : https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-danger-is-not-over/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, " The LORD says, "The danger is not over..... it has just begun! Do not lay back, do not yawn, and go back to sleep! A Call rises up for My Prayer Warriors, and Intercessors to come forward in this hour, and pray like never before!.""