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New Zealand Rises Up! "No More Control March on New Zealand Parliament" Nov 2021. November 2021
WeedAndWrestling
WeedAndWrestling
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222 views • November 18, 2021
New Zealand Rising: No More Control March on Parliament, 9 Nov 2021

November 17th, 2021
New Zealand Rising: No More Control March on Parliament, 9 Nov 2021

November 17th, 2021

Counterspin New Zealand

If you were the New Zealand Prime Minister looking out your window to see 20,000 people at the bottom of your steps doing a massive Haka (Maori war dance), what would you do? Watch this to the end to find out.

New Zealand Vlogger Coronavirus Plushie scans the media to find the best coverage of the events of the day, and uses the words of the media and NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to highlight their deceptions, arrogance and hypocrisy.

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