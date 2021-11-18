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New Zealand Rises Up! "No More Control March on New Zealand Parliament" Nov 2021. November 2021
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222 views • November 18, 2021
New Zealand Rising: No More Control March on Parliament, 9 Nov 2021
November 17th, 2021
New Zealand Rising: No More Control March on Parliament, 9 Nov 2021
November 17th, 2021
Counterspin New Zealand
If you were the New Zealand Prime Minister looking out your window to see 20,000 people at the bottom of your steps doing a massive Haka (Maori war dance), what would you do? Watch this to the end to find out.
New Zealand Vlogger Coronavirus Plushie scans the media to find the best coverage of the events of the day, and uses the words of the media and NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to highlight their deceptions, arrogance and hypocrisy.
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LBRY URLlbry://@BNN#6/New-Zealand-Rising,-No-More-Control-March-on-Parliament,-9-Nov-2021#b
Claim IDb511fc644ca75c7d26d5069e6bf539e4f25bc0c9
https://odysee.com/@BNN:6/New-Zealand-Rising%2C-No-More-Control-March-on-Parliament%2C-9-Nov-2021:b?r=Fp15kJKqTEkxK3536qKfSEoYnH4QquXb
November 17th, 2021
New Zealand Rising: No More Control March on Parliament, 9 Nov 2021
November 17th, 2021
Counterspin New Zealand
If you were the New Zealand Prime Minister looking out your window to see 20,000 people at the bottom of your steps doing a massive Haka (Maori war dance), what would you do? Watch this to the end to find out.
New Zealand Vlogger Coronavirus Plushie scans the media to find the best coverage of the events of the day, and uses the words of the media and NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to highlight their deceptions, arrogance and hypocrisy.
Save up to 60% on our hottest items during the Get Prepared 2021 Mega Blowout Sale now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
aax.com (Crypto Exchange)
Friend invitation ranking competition: get a slice of 55,000 USDT
Invite your friends to the ranking contest
get an extra 55,000 USDT
Link: https://www.aax.com/invite/sign-up?inviteCode=O4Mk8Uw6JgQN，AAX rewards 60 USDT，start earning now！
Initation code: O4Mk8Uw6JgQN，AAX rewards 60 USDT，start earning now！
Campaign period: Oct 20, 2021 at 09:00 - Nov 20, 2021 at 09:00 (UTC)
More info：https://support.aaxspace.com/en/articles/5663524-friend-invitation-ranking-competition-get-a-slice-of-55-000-usdt
LBRY URLlbry://@BNN#6/New-Zealand-Rising,-No-More-Control-March-on-Parliament,-9-Nov-2021#b
Claim IDb511fc644ca75c7d26d5069e6bf539e4f25bc0c9
https://odysee.com/@BNN:6/New-Zealand-Rising%2C-No-More-Control-March-on-Parliament%2C-9-Nov-2021:b?r=Fp15kJKqTEkxK3536qKfSEoYnH4QquXb
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