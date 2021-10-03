The Arcturians Speak: What is the Present Moment? How a book called 'A Course in Miracles' and it's lessons align your mind with love...

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The Arcturians speak: How to be in the Present Moment..What is the present moment? The Arcturians talk of a book called 'A Course in Miracles', that has lessons to train your mind to align with Love - that is worthy of your attention, and will help no end...and more... **For Channeled Healings for your Animal Family, please see: www.amiracleoflight.com