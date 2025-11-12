New emails suggest Michael Wolff's deep knowledge of Trump–Epstein ties

New emails suggest journalist’s deep knowledge of Trump–Epstein ties

Emails between billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff show they predicted Donald Trump would deny knowing Epstein during the 2015 election primaries.

💬 “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency” that could be used to “hang him” later or “save him, generating a debt,” Wolff wrote, in a clear reference to Epstein’s home and private jet.

Last month, Wolff promised to make explosive revelations about Trump’s ties to Epstein after First Lady Melania Trump allegedly threatened him with a $1 billion defamation suit for linking her and the president to the late sex offender.

Wolff filed a counter-suit against Mrs Trump, seeking to have her questioned under oath about her ties to Epstein.

He claims the president’s family is trying to bury any probe into their murky connections with the disgraced billionaire.

Wolff recently announced on podcast Inside Trump’s Head that Congress is ready force a vote to release federal files on Epstein after the end of the government shutdown.

💬 “That is now going to become the next part of this battle,” he said.