BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New emails suggest Michael Wolff's deep knowledge of Trump–Epstein ties
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1335 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 2 days ago

New emails suggest journalist’s deep knowledge of Trump–Epstein ties

Emails between billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff show they predicted Donald Trump would deny knowing Epstein during the 2015 election primaries.

💬 “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency” that could be used to “hang him” later or “save him, generating a debt,” Wolff wrote, in a clear reference to Epstein’s home and private jet.

Last month, Wolff promised to make explosive revelations about Trump’s ties to Epstein after First Lady Melania Trump allegedly threatened him with a $1 billion defamation suit for linking her and the president to the late sex offender.

Wolff filed a counter-suit against Mrs Trump, seeking to have her questioned under oath about her ties to Epstein.

He claims the president’s family is trying to bury any probe into their murky connections with the disgraced billionaire.

Wolff recently announced on podcast Inside Trump’s Head that Congress is ready force a vote to release federal files on Epstein after the end of the government shutdown.

💬 “That is now going to become the next part of this battle,” he said.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy