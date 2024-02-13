EK is away for 8 days VISITING JK AT BALINGUP MVI_8398-9merged

JK’s birthday, her retirement age, is on Friday, and we have about 15 or more people coming to celebrate. A mountain of things to do as well, and people to visit. It is JK’s second birthday since her 4-month hospitalisation, where she almost died several times. To top it off, I am battling an infection trying to reach my lungs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.