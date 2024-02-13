EK is away for 8 days VISITING JK AT BALINGUP MVI_8398-9merged

Create New Account
EK is away for 8 days VISITING JK AT BALINGUP
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

JK’s birthday, her retirement age, is on Friday, and we have about 15 or more people coming to celebrate. A mountain of things to do as well, and people to visit. It is JK’s second birthday since her 4-month hospitalisation, where she almost died several times. To top it off, I am battling an infection trying to reach my lungs.

healthtravelliferetirementculturecreativityaudiovideostextbirthdayexpressionhospitalisationsouthwest western australiasecond-chances

