EPOCH TV | CROSSROADS: Light On Crime Policies Are Destabilizing America

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Josh Philipp | Light On Crime Policies Are Destabilizing America
The United States is being pulled in two directions when it comes to crime and policing. President Joe Biden has signed an executive order called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which puts deeper restrictions on police.
On the Republican side, however, President Donald Trump is arguing that American police are the best in the world, but are not not being allowed to do their jobs.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.
