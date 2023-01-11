Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 01/06/2023 Oshin Told an Elderly Japanese Communist About Paul Hastings Law Firm and the Evil of the CCP
5 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/683945

Summary：Fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi，Tokyo. An elderly who is a member of the Communist Party of Japan passed by and interested to know what we are protesting her. Oshin told the elderly about Paul Hastings law firm and the evil of the CCP​. The elderly also disagrees with the CCP and think they are evil as well.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket