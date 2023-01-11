【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 01/06/2023 Oshin Told an Elderly Japanese Communist About Paul Hastings Law Firm and the Evil of the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/683945
Summary：Fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi，Tokyo. An elderly who is a member of the Communist Party of Japan passed by and interested to know what we are protesting her. Oshin told the elderly about Paul Hastings law firm and the evil of the CCP. The elderly also disagrees with the CCP and think they are evil as well.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.