【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 01/06/2023 Oshin Told an Elderly Japanese Communist About Paul Hastings Law Firm and the Evil of the CCP

Summary：Fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi，Tokyo. An elderly who is a member of the Communist Party of Japan passed by and interested to know what we are protesting her. Oshin told the elderly about Paul Hastings law firm and the evil of the CCP​. The elderly also disagrees with the CCP and think they are evil as well.



