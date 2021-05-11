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Operation Paperclip (2014) Presentation by author Annie Jacobsen
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134 views • May 11, 2021
Operation Paperclip (2014) (Presentation by author Annie Jacobsen)
➤ Nazi Operation Paperclip = 93 (Chaldean)
➤ Operation = 113 (English Ordinal)
➤ Paperclip = 39 (Chaldean) 51 (Full Reduction) 51 (Single Reduction)
47 (LCH Kabbalah) 147 (Reverse Ordinal)
Annie Jacobsen, "Operation Paperclip" (2014)
Author Annie Jacobsen presents a fascinating topic from her new book, Operation Paperclip, and takes questions from the audience. This event was recorded February 26, 2014 at Politics & Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C. Founded by Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in 1984, Politics & Prose Bookstore is Washington, D.C.'s premier independent bookstore and cultural hub, a gathering place for people interested in reading and discussing books. Politics & Prose offers superior service, unusual book choices, and a haven for book lovers in the store and online.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
➤ Nazi Operation Paperclip = 93 (Chaldean)
➤ Operation = 113 (English Ordinal)
➤ Paperclip = 39 (Chaldean) 51 (Full Reduction) 51 (Single Reduction)
47 (LCH Kabbalah) 147 (Reverse Ordinal)
Annie Jacobsen, "Operation Paperclip" (2014)
Author Annie Jacobsen presents a fascinating topic from her new book, Operation Paperclip, and takes questions from the audience. This event was recorded February 26, 2014 at Politics & Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C. Founded by Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in 1984, Politics & Prose Bookstore is Washington, D.C.'s premier independent bookstore and cultural hub, a gathering place for people interested in reading and discussing books. Politics & Prose offers superior service, unusual book choices, and a haven for book lovers in the store and online.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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