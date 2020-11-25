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51) 'Radio 5G' May29 2019 Mark Steele 5G ' Internet of Things'
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231 views • November 25, 2020
'Radio 5G' May29 2019 Mark Steele 5G ' Internet of Things' | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 18/06/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qM43qjClDGc
Mirror from Beeware 5G. Many thanks:
“Radio 5G” 5/29/2019 - Mark Steele “5G - Internet of Things”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz_9oJwv1FU
« “Radio 5G” 5/29/2019 - Mark Steele “5G - Internet of Things”
This is a slide show detailing what the Internet of Things is really all about.
Why LED lights are so important in understanding the grand scheme.
Why are trees being cut down in the tens of thousands?
Why concrete will not protect you.
What does a 5G antenna really look like?
Details of the health effects.
Why are electric cars insanity and automated vehicles death traps?
And how did one of Mark Steele’s inventions end up on American telephone poles and why? »
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/ | https://www.smombiegate.org/ |
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markanthonysteele
Mirror from Beeware 5G. Many thanks:
“Radio 5G” 5/29/2019 - Mark Steele “5G - Internet of Things”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz_9oJwv1FU
« “Radio 5G” 5/29/2019 - Mark Steele “5G - Internet of Things”
This is a slide show detailing what the Internet of Things is really all about.
Why LED lights are so important in understanding the grand scheme.
Why are trees being cut down in the tens of thousands?
Why concrete will not protect you.
What does a 5G antenna really look like?
Details of the health effects.
Why are electric cars insanity and automated vehicles death traps?
And how did one of Mark Steele’s inventions end up on American telephone poles and why? »
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/ | https://www.smombiegate.org/ |
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markanthonysteele
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