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Words From The Lord: "The Journey into Eternity" - "Be Ready To Arise & Shine"!! - "Enough Time Has Been Given" - "I Saw Russia & China Attacking U.S.!"
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80 views • January 05, 2021
The Journey into Eternity [Part 1] – Avidan
https://444prophecynews.com/the-journey-into-eternity-part-1-avidan/
ARISE & SHINE – Averine Pennington
https://444prophecynews.com/arise-shine-averine-pennington/
ENOUGH TIME HAS BEEN GIVEN – Erik Espinoza
https://444prophecynews.com/enough-time-has-been-given-erik-espinoza/
I Saw China & Russia Attacking US – Nathan Dennis
https://444prophecynews.com/i-saw-china-russia-attacking-us-nathan-dennis/
The Shofar Blast & Other Messages For The Bride of Christ From The Holy Spirit! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/the-shofar-blast-other-messages-for-the-bride-of-christ-from-the-holy-spirit-humbled-for-service/
“HOLD FAST” – Judy Reynolds
https://444prophecynews.com/hold-fast-judy-reynolds/
Persecuted All That Refuse – Barbara Alexandria
https://444prophecynews.com/persecuted-all-that-refuse-barbara-alexandria/
Stay Focused On ME! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/stay-focused-on-me-lynne-johnson/
Dream of Prayer Warriors Teaming Up
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-prayer-warriors-teaming-up-denise-stott/
I SAW THE ANGELS POSITION OF THEIR TRUMPET'S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzlzGZ69fLo&;feature=youtu.be
_______________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://444prophecynews.com/the-journey-into-eternity-part-1-avidan/
ARISE & SHINE – Averine Pennington
https://444prophecynews.com/arise-shine-averine-pennington/
ENOUGH TIME HAS BEEN GIVEN – Erik Espinoza
https://444prophecynews.com/enough-time-has-been-given-erik-espinoza/
I Saw China & Russia Attacking US – Nathan Dennis
https://444prophecynews.com/i-saw-china-russia-attacking-us-nathan-dennis/
The Shofar Blast & Other Messages For The Bride of Christ From The Holy Spirit! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/the-shofar-blast-other-messages-for-the-bride-of-christ-from-the-holy-spirit-humbled-for-service/
“HOLD FAST” – Judy Reynolds
https://444prophecynews.com/hold-fast-judy-reynolds/
Persecuted All That Refuse – Barbara Alexandria
https://444prophecynews.com/persecuted-all-that-refuse-barbara-alexandria/
Stay Focused On ME! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/stay-focused-on-me-lynne-johnson/
Dream of Prayer Warriors Teaming Up
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-prayer-warriors-teaming-up-denise-stott/
I SAW THE ANGELS POSITION OF THEIR TRUMPET'S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzlzGZ69fLo&;feature=youtu.be
_______________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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