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Dave Hodges & Mike Adams (7/14/2020): More Leaked Details Regarding the Coordinated Plots to Destroy America
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8831 views • July 14, 2020
[NOT on DH's Youtube]: From Dave Hodges (7/14/2020): "Mike Adams and I just did an emergency interview. There are many simultaneous events taking place that all add up to one thing: The total destruction of the United States and the replacement of the present economic and political system by any means possible.
"Some of the methods underlying the takeover are extreme voter fraud, violence, fake numbers to induce stronger lockdown protocols, planned and widespread violence and so much more. This interview is not for the faint of heart."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/more-leaked-details-regarding-coordinated-plots-destroy-america-mike-adams-and-dave-hodges
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
"Some of the methods underlying the takeover are extreme voter fraud, violence, fake numbers to induce stronger lockdown protocols, planned and widespread violence and so much more. This interview is not for the faint of heart."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/more-leaked-details-regarding-coordinated-plots-destroy-america-mike-adams-and-dave-hodges
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
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