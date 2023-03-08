FORMER CDC DIRECTOR: COVID-19 likely from Fauci/NIAID gain-of-function research

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://twitter.com/alx/status/1633514516066574344?s=20
BREAKING: Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield tells Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID-19 was likely created by gain-of-function research funded by Dr. Fauci and the NIAID.
