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Ukraine - Local Residents Report that the Ukrainian Military are Leaving the City of Starobilsk 022622
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150 views • February 26, 2022
Ukraine, Russia, Battle
Intel Slava Z, [2/26/2022 2:24 AM]
[ Video ]
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Local residents report that the Ukrainian military is leaving the city of Starobilsk
Residents of the city of Starobelsk, located on the territory of the LPR temporarily occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, report that the Ukrainian military is leaving the city.
At the same time, the Ukrainians are abandoning their weapons and equipment.
It is not yet clear whether we are talking about the surrender of the city, or simply the flight of individual units.
Intel Slava Z, [2/26/2022 2:24 AM]
[ Video ]
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Local residents report that the Ukrainian military is leaving the city of Starobilsk
Residents of the city of Starobelsk, located on the territory of the LPR temporarily occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, report that the Ukrainian military is leaving the city.
At the same time, the Ukrainians are abandoning their weapons and equipment.
It is not yet clear whether we are talking about the surrender of the city, or simply the flight of individual units.
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