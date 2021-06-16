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[VOSTFR] Les personnes dans l'ombre
Miniver1984
Miniver1984
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20 views • June 16, 2021
Il y a au moins un grand boom ici, et selon que vous connaissez ou non le marais, tout ce rapport pourrait vous épater. Il y a une semaine, Trump a mentionné que la violence aux États-Unis était financée par "des gens dans l'ombre"... la même semaine, un rapport du Sénat a été publié détaillant les manigances et les liens avec Hunter Biden. Dans cette vidéo, Polly tire sur un petit fil sous-signalé de ce rapport pour mettre en lumière quelques personnes qui se cachent à l'arrière-plan.

Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVGxkmjCrQQ

Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984

Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 [email protected]
Keywords
politiqueamazing pollyactualite
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