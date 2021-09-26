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Sig Sauer Knock Down Silhouette Air Gun Target w Reset unboxing
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121 views • September 26, 2021
Time for another unboxing vid.
I cannot stand the algorithm sending me junk mail but sometimes they get it right. Bereli.com sent the ad featuring this and another air gun target ( that'll be the next video). I paid 19.99 for this one and bundled it with the other for free shipping.
A nice heavy, well made steel silhouette pop up w 3 bullseye option ranging from .5"-1.5"
Fit and finish are very nice. Powder coated and painted ,she looks very sturdy.
Dimensions are 12 x 9 x 9 inches
She weighs 4.8 Pounds
I'd love to give a full review but I haven't shot it yet. When I finally get around to testing it out I'll post the full review on both products.
Thanks for coming by ,
E.
I cannot stand the algorithm sending me junk mail but sometimes they get it right. Bereli.com sent the ad featuring this and another air gun target ( that'll be the next video). I paid 19.99 for this one and bundled it with the other for free shipping.
A nice heavy, well made steel silhouette pop up w 3 bullseye option ranging from .5"-1.5"
Fit and finish are very nice. Powder coated and painted ,she looks very sturdy.
Dimensions are 12 x 9 x 9 inches
She weighs 4.8 Pounds
I'd love to give a full review but I haven't shot it yet. When I finally get around to testing it out I'll post the full review on both products.
Thanks for coming by ,
E.
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