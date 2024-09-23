BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cheaper, "Latex-Free" Clothing for Latex Allergy & MCS
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
11 views • 7 months ago

(Links below- be sure to sub to our free weekly-ish newsletter!)


I had intended to update my extensive clothing post before posting this video, but I've received multiple questions relevant to this topic recently. So please note that I am sorely displeased with Rawganique at this moment, and their black hoodies I now believe to contain latex! (Newsletter subscribers already knew this.)


Cottonique coupon code: NONTOXICHOME for 10% off: https://www.cottonique.com/non-toxic-home


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


All of the links to support this work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


If you’re broke (or aren’t ready to go all-in on avoiding toxins), we were too when I realized that latex was, indeed, a HUGE problem. This video offers strategies for making your wardrobe safer from a latex (and thus, toxicity) standpoint, without spending much- or perhaps any- money. We look at hidden spots where latex is often hidden in clothing, and I even discover some hidden latex in a couple of old items I still had! EEK! Potential options I sourced from thrift stores years ago are discussed, though today’s laundry products are much more difficult to get out of fabric, so buyer beware if you are seeking to avoid toxic chemicals as well.


Can you just remove elastic and call it a day? Well, reality is a bit more complex than that, but I’ve got your back, Jack. I’m planning to get an article up soon with more of a step-by-step, so be sure you’re subbed to the free newsletter so you don’t miss it.


Latex-free coats, socks from sweaters, shorts, skirts, removing latex in the wardrobe in general, underwear, boxers, Velcro, dresses, drawstrings, elastic, pajamas, athletic pants and shorts, fleece, scrubs, shirts, and iron-on shirts/ sweatshirts are all on-topic in this important video.


Allergy masks: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/allergy-masks


Non-toxic, latex-free clothing: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-clothing-latex-free-clothing


Latex IS Toxic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-natural-rubber-latex-toxic


Elastic, Spandex, Lycra, Elastane: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/elastic-spandex-and-lycra-oh-my


Upcycled Shirt Into a Bra Video: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/how-to-make-a-latex-free-bra-from-an-old:f


Natural Mast Cell Stabilizers: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/my-mast-cell-stabilizing-herbs


Natural EpiPen Alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-epipen-alternatives


Testing Products for Tolerability: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-test-products-for-personal-tolerability


Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/



Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer




mcasallergiesnon-toxicclothingmcschemical sensitivitylatex allergychemical sensitivitieslatex allergieslatex-free clothing
