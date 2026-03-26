Ret. American army colonel Macgregor: US troops won’t be able to secure Strait of Hormuz

Ret. American army colonel: US troops won’t be able to secure Strait of Hormuz

🗣 “The US has lots of light infantry. But […] at the moment we're asking them to do the impossible, to exert control over geography that they can't control,” retired US army colonel Douglas Macgregor underscores.

💬 “The place will be pulverized. It'll be covered by [Iranian] rockets and missiles. Anything on it will be exterminated,” Macgregor warned.

Adding:

Israeli military facing ‘collapse’ due to severe manpower shortages - IDF’s top general

🗣“The IDF now needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service,” IDF chief of general staff Eyal Zamir said at a security cabinet briefing Wednesday night, Channel 13 (Israel) reports.

“Before long, the IDF will not be ready for its routine missions and the reserve system will not hold,” Zamir warned, saying the military will “collapse in on itself” from manpower shortages coupled with the operational demands of fighting a multifront war. “I am raising ten red flags before you,” he emphasized.

🌏Zamir has been issuing similar warnings since before the latest war against Iran even began, warning Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz in a letter in January that “the security reality in the last two years has led to unprecedented challenges and to significant effects on the various manpower arrays in the IDF.”

🌏Israel’s manpower shortages have been a sore point in society amid the ultra-Orthodox Haredi communities’ widespread rejection of service, despite calculations that some 80k are eligible. Meanwhile, as some reservists are called up for 5th, 6th or 7th tours, the elites’ children, including Netanyahu’s son Yair, are relaxing safely thousands of miles away.