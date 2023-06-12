🇬🇧 London: "Suddenly" Three Soldiers Fainted During Rehearsal for "Trooping the Colour" 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

And of course I am sure it has nothing to do with them being vaxxed....



https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1079334-prince-william-issues-statement-as-soldiers-faint-during-trooping-the-colour-rehearsal



Source @LauraAboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link



