🇬🇧 London: "Suddenly" Three Soldiers Fainted During Rehearsal for "Trooping the Colour" 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
And of course I am sure it has nothing to do with them being vaxxed....
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1079334-prince-william-issues-statement-as-soldiers-faint-during-trooping-the-colour-rehearsal
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.