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🇬🇧 London: "Suddenly" Three Soldiers Fainted During Rehearsal for "Trooping the Colour" 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
And of course I am sure it has nothing to do with them being vaxxed....
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1079334-prince-william-issues-statement-as-soldiers-faint-during-trooping-the-colour-rehearsal
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link