You Had Me At Coffee Enemas! Berwick And The Bee Lady On Being Superhuman

We could all have been superpeople, if it hadn’t been fluorided and chemtrailed and food poisoned out of us. Jeff Berwick chats with Maryam Henein about the upcoming soul test and seeing which final thing is going to set it off. And, how to get 100% physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually ready for what’s to come if you want to survive it.
Tesla Machine: https://tzla.club/
Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com/
Vigilante.tv: https://vigilante.tv