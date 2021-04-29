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ABSOLUTE INTERFERENCE - The story of a stolen United States Presidential Election
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100 views • April 29, 2021
Mike Lindell of MyPillow fame has brought in experts, statisticians, pundits and researchers to present demonstrable proof that the 2020 United States Presidential Election was manipulated, cloaked and stolen from a duly elected, popular candidate for the highest office of the United States. Mike Lindell has risked everything to stand and deliver this information to the American public. Watch, share, and pray for every thing hidden in darkness to be brought into the light.
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